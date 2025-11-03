First look: BNSF earnings

BNSF Railway saw financial improvements across the board as the unit of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B) saw revenue and profits post sequential gains for the third quarter and nine month period.

Revenues for the quarter were $5.988 billion from $5.881 billion in the corresponding period in 2024, the comapny said in its 10-Q filing. Pre-tax earnings totaled $1.912 billion, up from $1.846 billion. Net earnings were $1.449 billion, up from $1.383 billion. The operating ratio was 64.1%, better by 0.9% y/y.

In the quarter, shipments of consumer products, 2.2%, and agriculture and energy commodities, 0.9%, posted gains. Industrial products, 1.9%, and coal, 2.1%, declined.

Average revenue per car/unit increased 0.8% in the third quarter and declined 1.4% in the first nine months of 2025 y/y, on lower fuel surcharge revenue and unfavorable business mix, partially offset by core pricing gains.