Rail intermodal down 6.4% in latest week

Intermodal volumes continued an autumnal decline as railfreight on U.S. carriers headed lower in the latest week’s data from the Association of American Railroads.

For the week ending Nov. 1, rail traffic was 496,928 carloads and intermodal units, down 3.9% from the same week a year ago.

All other freight came to 227,209 carloads, down 0.7%, while 269,719 containers and trailers was 6.4% weaker y/y.

Grain shipments led just four commodity gainers for the week, up 6.4% to 25,171 carloads, which parallel recent China soybean orders following trade meetings with the U.S. Increases were also seen in metallic ores and metals, 5.5%, to 21,151 carloads.