Latest US railfreight in the red

AAR: Intermodal slides 8.7%

Stuart Chirls
(Photo: FreightWaves/Jim Allen)
Key Takeaways:

Freight traffic on U.S. railroads totaled 493,493 carloads and intermodal units for the week Nov. 8, down 4.9 percent compared with the year-ago period.

Commodities came to 224,651 carloads, up 0.1% y/y, while intermodal containers and trailers totaled 268,842 units, a decline of 8.7%.

Just four of 10 carload commodities gained for the week, led by nonmetallic minerals, 12.9%; miscellaneous goods, 8.4%; grain, 3.4% and chemicals, 1.7%.

(Chart: AAR)

Decliners were led by motor vehicles and parts, 9.4%, forest products, 7.1% and metallic ores and metals, 6.6%.

For the first 45 weeks of 2025, U.S. railroads saw cumulative volume of 10,004,661 carloads, up 1.8% y/y, and 12,211,278 intermodal units, 2.5% higher. 

Despite recent import weakness, American ports expect full-year container volumes to near 2024’s record. 

Total combined rail traffic was 22,215,939 carloads and intermodal units, up 2.2%.

North American rail volume was mixed for the week on nine reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads at 327,995 carloads, down 0.8% y/y, and 351,272 intermodal units, up 0.5%. Total combined weekly traffic was 679,267 carloads and intermodal units, lower by 0.1%. Volume for the first 45 weeks of 2025 was 30,593,085 carloads and intermodal units, up 1.9% y/y.

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.