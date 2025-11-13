Latest US railfreight in the red

Freight traffic on U.S. railroads totaled 493,493 carloads and intermodal units for the week Nov. 8, down 4.9 percent compared with the year-ago period.

Commodities came to 224,651 carloads, up 0.1% y/y, while intermodal containers and trailers totaled 268,842 units, a decline of 8.7%.

Just four of 10 carload commodities gained for the week, led by nonmetallic minerals, 12.9%; miscellaneous goods, 8.4%; grain, 3.4% and chemicals, 1.7%.

(Chart: AAR)

Decliners were led by motor vehicles and parts, 9.4%, forest products, 7.1% and metallic ores and metals, 6.6%.