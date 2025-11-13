Latest US railfreight in the red

Freight traffic on U.S. railroads totaled 493,493 carloads and intermodal units for the week Nov. 8, down 4.9 percent compared with the year-ago period.
Commodities came to 224,651 carloads, up 0.1% y/y, while intermodal containers and trailers totaled 268,842 units, a decline of 8.7%.
Just four of 10 carload commodities gained for the week, led by nonmetallic minerals, 12.9%; miscellaneous goods, 8.4%; grain, 3.4% and chemicals, 1.7%.
Decliners were led by motor vehicles and parts, 9.4%, forest products, 7.1% and metallic ores and metals, 6.6%.
For the first 45 weeks of 2025, U.S. railroads saw cumulative volume of 10,004,661 carloads, up 1.8% y/y, and 12,211,278 intermodal units, 2.5% higher.
Despite recent import weakness, American ports expect full-year container volumes to near 2024’s record.
Total combined rail traffic was 22,215,939 carloads and intermodal units, up 2.2%.
North American rail volume was mixed for the week on nine reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads at 327,995 carloads, down 0.8% y/y, and 351,272 intermodal units, up 0.5%. Total combined weekly traffic was 679,267 carloads and intermodal units, lower by 0.1%. Volume for the first 45 weeks of 2025 was 30,593,085 carloads and intermodal units, up 1.9% y/y.
