Red state AGs: Rail merger could threaten national security

Attorney Generals from nine states say the proposed merger of Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern threatens national security and urged regulators to conduct a “thorough and exacting” review.

The comments came in a letter addressed to Surface Transportation Board Chairman Patrick Fuchs, Vice Chairman Michelle Schultz and member Karen Hedlund, and distributed to the media Friday afternoon. It was signed by the top state law enforcement officials of Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee.

“[T]he proposed merger between Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) will result in undue market concentration that stifles competition and therefore creates higher prices, lower reliability, and less innovation at the expense of America’s manufacturers and, ultimately, America’s consumers,” the letter stated. “An America First economy will not work if high internal shipping costs kneecap American companies’ ability to compete with foreign manufacturers. The downstream impact of the merger poses significant risk not just for our industrial base but also our agricultural producers.

“Ultimately, then, this merger could compromise our national security.”