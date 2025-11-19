Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Weekly rail freight lower but still ahead of 2024 for year

Carloads and intermodal trend down in latest data

Stuart Chirls
Key Takeaways:

Domestic U.S. rail freight was 493,880 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending Nov. 15, down 4.5% from the same week a year ago.

Freight totaled 223,101 carloads, the Association of American Railroads reported, a decline of 0.2%, while intermodal volume of 270,779 containers and trailers was weaker by 7.7%.

Four of 10 carload groups gained in the latest week: Nonmetallic minerals, 10.2%; grain, 8.5%; nonmetallic minerals, 0.3% and miscellaneous freight, 15.3%.

Decreases were seen in motor vehicles and parts, 14%; petroleum and petroleum products, 11.3% and forest products, 6.8%.

Analysts have speculated on a verging oversupply among auto dealers, while a slow housing market has damped demand for lumber and building materials.

But year-to-date U.S. volume remained above 2024 as freight reached 10.2 million carloads, up 1.8%, and intermodal notched 12.5 million units, ahead by 2.2%. Total combined traffic of 22.7 million carloads and intermodal units was better by 2%.

North American rail volume on 9 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 328,748 carloads, weaker by 0.9% from the year-ago week, Intermodal gained 2.1% to 354,081 units. Total combined weekly traffic was 682,829 carloads and intermodal units, up 0.6% percent; combined volume for the first 46 weeks of this year was 31.2 million carloads and intermodal units, up 1.8%.

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.