Weekly rail freight lower but still ahead of 2024 for year

Domestic U.S. rail freight was 493,880 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending Nov. 15, down 4.5% from the same week a year ago.

Freight totaled 223,101 carloads, the Association of American Railroads reported, a decline of 0.2%, while intermodal volume of 270,779 containers and trailers was weaker by 7.7%.

Four of 10 carload groups gained in the latest week: Nonmetallic minerals, 10.2%; grain, 8.5%; nonmetallic minerals, 0.3% and miscellaneous freight, 15.3%.

Decreases were seen in motor vehicles and parts, 14%; petroleum and petroleum products, 11.3% and forest products, 6.8%.