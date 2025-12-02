Ports warn intermodal in the crosshairs of rail merger

Major U.S. ports and their stakeholders warned federal regulators that the proposed rail merger of Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern could hurt their competitive standing and the larger economy absent careful evaluation of the historic deal.

In a letter to the Surface Transportation Board, the National Association of Waterfront Employers (NAWE) expressed “strong concerns” with the merger, which would create the first freight-only transcontinental railroad.

“We are greatly concerned as to whether a reduction of two of the four major remaining competitors offering intermodal rail service will serve to benefit our industry,” said NAWE President Carl Bentzel, in the letter.

The group, whose membership includes ports authorities and terminal operators, urged the STB to closely examine the merger’s logistical and economic impact on intermodal shipping networks.