Suez container ships near low for all of 2025

Transits by container ships through the Suez Canal ticked closer to a low for all of 2025 even as global carriers mulled a return to the Mideast trade route.

The final week of November saw the second-lowest number of boxship transits through the waterway this year, said Xeneta Chief Analyst Peter Sand, a total of 28 containerships compared to 30 the previous week and 25 for the week of Sept. 15-21.

“July had the lowest monthly number of transits, 146, marking a change of direction in the trend,” Sand said on LinkedIn, quoting data from shipping agency Leth in Egypt. “An average 4.7 containerships were transiting the Suez Canal on a daily basis in July. Since then a slow-burning increase is identified, reaching 5.0 in October, before going down to 4.9 in November.”

Most major carriers since 2023 diverted away from the Suez/Red Sea route linking Asia to the Mediterranean, Europe and North America and around the tip of Africa. But the ceasefire in Gaza has buoyed hopes for a return after Houthi militia in Yemen sympathetic to Hamas said they would pause attacks on merchant shipping.