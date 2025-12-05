Port of Mobile launches $100M Pier B South overhaul

The Alabama Port Authority has begun demolition and reconstruction of Pier B South at the Port of Mobile, marking the start of a multi-year modernization initiative aimed at expanding breakbulk capacity.

The move comes as construction also advances on the state’s $94 million Montgomery Intermodal Container Transfer Facility (ICTF), a key inland-rail hub designed to improve freight mobility between central Alabama manufacturers and Mobile’s container terminal.

Pier B South — originally built in the 1920s — is being completely redeveloped through a $100 million federal investment, according to a news release.

The new 1,500-foot berth will be engineered to handle 1,500-pounds-per-square-foot and accommodate mobile harbor cranes and shore-power connections, while integrating directly with the port’s general cargo complex.