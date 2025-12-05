New gains for container rates as key ocean routes improve

Drewry’s World Container Index experienced a 7% increase in the latest week’s data, settling at $1,927 per 40-ft. container.

The uptick can be attributed mainly to rate adjustments on key trans-Pacific and Asia–Europe trade routes, the London-based analyst said. Notably, on the trans-Pacific headhaul spot rates displayed a recovery as of Dec. 4, reversing the downward trend observed over the preceding weeks. Rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles rose by 8% reaching $2,256 per 40-ft. container, and those to New York increased by 6% to $2,895.

The increase to the U.S. totaled approximately $160, failing to recover from the East Coast’s decline seen a week ago and unable to turn back two weeks’ price decline to the West Coast.

Traditionally, carriers have implemented general rate increases (GRIs) on a fortnightly basis. However, a shift towards a more frequent, weekly adjustment strategy has emerged. Drewry said that this new approach entails introducing smaller, more consistent rate hikes as opposed to larger, sporadic increases that tend to be less sustainable. The efficacy of this strategy is evident in the recent stability observed in spot rates, with forecasts suggesting continued steadiness in the short term.