Retailers see container import hangover for 2026

Meet the New Year, same as the Old Year.

The effects of rising tariffs are expected to tamp down import demand, the leading retail industry trade group predicts, as policy-driven uncertainty rolls on into 2026.

The recent months of year-over-year declines in import cargo volume through the busiest U.S. container ports is expected to continue in the New Year, according to data from the National Retail Federation’s Global Port Tracker.

Volume totaled 2.07 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in October, down 1.8% from September and 7.9% year-over-year.