Carriers look to higher rates, fewer sailings on key Asia-US route

Deep in the heart of the slow shipping season and as they prepare for New Year contract negotiations, ocean container carriers have yet to find a good way to re-synch demand and capacity on the trans-Pacific.

Rates on the benchmark Asia-U.S. trade lane diverged in the latest week, according to analyst Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO).

Capacity reductions and an array of announced blanked sailings on the trans-Pacific have so far failed to bolster recent general rate increases (GRIs).

“Last week West Coast rates retreated 6% from a start of the month GRI bump, to $1,963 per FEU (forty foot equivalent unit),” said Freightos Head of Research Judah Levine, in a note to clients. “Prices to the East Coast increased 8% to $3,150 per FEU this week, but are down 15% from a month ago.