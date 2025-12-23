Philadelphia’s Theobald becomes fourth major port chief to exit this year

The Philadelphia Regional Port Authority announced the retirement of chief executive officer and executive director Jeff Theobald after nearly a decade leading the East Coast hub.

Theobald will officially retire on June 30, 2026. The authority’s board of directors said it will announce plans for a leadership transition soon.

Since Theobald joined the port in 2016, the gateway more than doubled its cargo volumes, added 180 acres of new land for expansion and implemented a number of other strategic initiatives to foster growth.

Jeff Theobald (Photo: PhilaPort)

“Jeff’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping the port’s success over the past decade,” said Board Chairman Mike Pearson, in a release. “His vision and ability to execute complex projects have transformed PhilaPort into a world-class gateway. We thank Jeff for his dedication and wish him the very best as he begins this next chapter.”