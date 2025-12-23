Philadelphia’s Theobald becomes fourth major port chief to exit this year

The Philadelphia Regional Port Authority announced the retirement of chief executive officer and executive director Jeff Theobald after nearly a decade leading the East Coast hub.
Theobald will officially retire on June 30, 2026. The authority’s board of directors said it will announce plans for a leadership transition soon.
Since Theobald joined the port in 2016, the gateway more than doubled its cargo volumes, added 180 acres of new land for expansion and implemented a number of other strategic initiatives to foster growth.
“Jeff’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping the port’s success over the past decade,” said Board Chairman Mike Pearson, in a release. “His vision and ability to execute complex projects have transformed PhilaPort into a world-class gateway. We thank Jeff for his dedication and wish him the very best as he begins this next chapter.”
Theobald is the fourth North American port chief to retire this year, one of the most tumultuous in maritime shipping. He joins South Carolina Ports Authority President and CEO Barbara Melvin; Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero and Port of Prince Rupert President and CEO Shaun Stevenson.
The hub during Theobald’s tenure completed the Delaware River Deepening Project, enabling larger vessels to call Philadelphia. The port expanded terminal capacity and invested in infrastructure improvements to improve efficiency and competitiveness.
Container volumes in 2024 grew to 841,000 twenty foot equivalent units, up 13% year-on-year, and up from 600,000 TEUs in 2017.
PhilaPort became financially self-sustaining under Theobald, eliminating its reliance on a state operating subsidy for the first time in its history. He also oversaw nearly $1 billion in capital projects, modernizing facilities and constructing nearly 500,000 square feet of new warehouse space.
“It has been an honor to lead PhilaPort during such an exciting period of growth and transformation,” Theobald said in the announcement. “When I arrived in 2016, we set ambitious goals to modernize our facilities, deepen the channel, and attract new global partners and together, we achieved them. I am proud that we not only expanded our footprint and doubled cargo volumes, but also became financially self-sustaining, ensuring a strong foundation for the future.
“These accomplishments were possible because of the incredible team at PhilaPort, our Board, and our partners throughout the maritime community. I am confident the Port is well-positioned for continued success and look forward to watching its next chapter unfold.”
