Zim sale review in “advanced stages”, rejects CEO bid 

Zim Integrated Shipping Services confirmed it is evaluating a number of buyout proposals but ruled out an acquisition led by its current chief executive.
The company (NYSE: ZIM) in a statement said that its board of directors is evaluating proposals from “multiple strategic parties” to acquire all the shares of the Haifa-based container carrier.
The board said it rejected as “undervalued” a revised proposal from Zim president and chief executive Eli Glickman and Israeli shipping magnate Rami Ungar.
The company did not confirm reports that Maersk (MAERSK-B.CO), its Gemini partner Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) and privately-held Mediterranean Shipping Co. were interested in acquiring Zim.
Zim, the 10th largest global liner operator with more than 705,000 twenty foot units’ (TEU) capacity, has seen its share price rise more than 3.5% in the past month.
The review is in advanced stages, and the company said it did not plan to issue updates until an agreement is reached.
Zim employees earlier urged the board to reject on security grounds any Hapag-Lloyd offer as Qatari and Saudi investors hold significant shares in the company.
FreightWaves has reached out to Zim, Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd and MSC for comment.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
Related coverage:
Trans-Pacific ocean rates swing as New Year looms
Marad chief, FMC nominee confirmed
Philadelphia’s Theobald becomes fourth major port chief to exit this year
Port Houston November volumes dip, but exports up 8% year to date