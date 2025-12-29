Zim sale review in “advanced stages”, rejects CEO bid 

Zim Integrated Shipping Services confirmed it is evaluating a number of buyout proposals but ruled out an acquisition led by its current chief executive.

The company (NYSE: ZIM) in a statement said that its board of directors is evaluating proposals from “multiple strategic parties” to acquire all the shares of the Haifa-based container carrier.

The board said it rejected as “undervalued” a revised proposal from Zim president and chief executive Eli Glickman and Israeli shipping magnate Rami Ungar.

The company did not confirm reports that Maersk (MAERSK-B.CO), its Gemini partner Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG.DE) and privately-held Mediterranean Shipping Co. were interested in acquiring Zim.