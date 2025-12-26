Trans-Pacific ocean rates swing as New Year looms

The trans-Pacific container market continued its volatile Q4 trend last week, according to analyst Freightos, with West Coast prices rising 8%, or $200, to about $2,100 per forty foot equivalent unit (FEU) as carriers increased blanked sailings during the low-demand period, aiming to partially implement General Rate Increases (GRIs) on a bi-weekly basis.

East Coast rates dropped 3% to approximately $3,000 per FEU, although daily prices this week have risen by $300, and now exceed $3,350.

Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO) research head Judah Levine in a note to clients said that while rates may experience short-term retreats, a more durable increase is expected as the Lunar New Year approaches. Despite the recent fluctuations, carriers have successfully sustained residual gains, keeping prices above the lows recorded in early October.

Levine said “more disciplined capacity management” on Asia-Europe lanes that have pushed up rates for much of Q4. But he cited reports of increasing demand as Europe’s importers get an early start on pre-Lunar New Year orders, when China factories shut down for several weeks, spurring volume strength supporting the latest GRIs, with some carriers even restoring some announced blankings.