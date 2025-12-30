Maersk leans into logistics with new North American chief

In a move that signals a growing emphasis on its logistics business, A.P. Moller-Maersk on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Ditlev Blicher as the new regional president for North America as of Jan. 1.

Blicher had worked as Maersk’s regional president for Asia Pacific since 2023.

Ditlev Blicher (Photo: Maersk)

The appointment was part of a reorganizing of leadership announced earlier this month by Maersk (MAERSK-.CO), when it tabbed longtime Kuehne & Nagel executive Robert Erni as chief financial officer and board member.

The changes come as Denmark’s Maersk shifts focus from higher but more volatile cyclical profitability in ocean shipping to lower but steadier returns in logistics services such as warehousing, contract logistics and fulfillment.