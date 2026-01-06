Key exports grow for Port of Oakland in down month

The Port of Oakland handled 174,239 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in November, a 4.1% year-over-year decline and 4.7% decrease from October.

The northern California hub in a release said the weaker total reflected typical seasonal slowing and ongoing adjustments in global shipping patterns.

The chaotic tariff and policy resets that marked the Trump administration’s trade war with China in 2025 led to operational shifts by ocean carriers, with schedule changes, blankings and consolidations that have seen increasing vessel diversions away from some West Coast ports, such as Oakland, to the ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert in western Canada.

Oakland loaded exports totaled 68,824 TEUs, up 3.3% y/y and 4% from October on strong agricultural and refrigerated shipments. Loaded imports reached 73,092 TEUs, down 9.3% y/y and 11.1% from October on falling import demand on the eastbound trans-Pacific.