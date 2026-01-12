Newsletters Contact Us
While global demand grew, U.S. container traffic fell in November

Asia imports flow to other markets amid Trump’s trade war 

Stuart Chirls
Durban Container Terminal, South Africa. (Photo: Transnet)

There’s an old saying that trade goes where it’s wanted and stays where it’s appreciated.

That was never more true than in November, as President Donald Trump’s trade war sent global container demand up 7.2% across all regions from a year ago — except North America, where import volumes actually fell 3.9%.

Excluding North America, global growth was 10.1%, according to Container Trades Statistics (CTS), which measures volumes at time of loading.

SONAR index showing year-on-year decline of U.S. container imports from November 2024 (blue line) through November 2025 (red line).

Sub-Saharan Africa led all import growth at 25.5% while North America was the only region to see a decline, off 3.9%. It was the eighth consecutive month of falling year-on-year import volumes, paralleling the progress of Trump’s tariff and trade war.

Growth on major ocean trade routes out of Asia were led by Africa, 34.2%; Indian Subcontinent & Middle East, 20.2%; Latin America, and Europe, 15.5%. 

Trans-Pacific volumes to North America fell 4.7%.

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.