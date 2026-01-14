Canada port, DP World complete $178M modernization

Canada’s Port Saint John and terminal operator DP World announced the completion of the Atlantic seaboard hub’s $178 million West Side Modernization Project.

The three-way public-private partnership included investment of more than $54 million in terminal infrastructure investments by Dubai-based DP World between 2022 and 2025.

“This milestone is a testament to what we can achieve when we invest in our people and our economy,” said Susan Holt, premier of New Brunswick, in a release. “The West Side Modernization Project is driving economic growth, creating hundreds of good paying jobs for New Brunswickers, and positioning our province as a key player and gateway in Canada’s supply chain.”

The completion comes as Canada’s newly-elected federal government budgets $3.6 billion for the new Trade Diversification Corridors Fund. That includes proposed projects such as the Saint John Trade Corridor, to upgrade the road, rail, and related logistics links between the port and inland markets to move more exports and imports efficiently.