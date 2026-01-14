Canada port, DP World complete $178M modernization

Canada’s Port Saint John and terminal operator DP World announced the completion of the Atlantic seaboard hub’s $178 million West Side Modernization Project.
The three-way public-private partnership included investment of more than $54 million in terminal infrastructure investments by Dubai-based DP World between 2022 and 2025.
“This milestone is a testament to what we can achieve when we invest in our people and our economy,” said Susan Holt, premier of New Brunswick, in a release. “The West Side Modernization Project is driving economic growth, creating hundreds of good paying jobs for New Brunswickers, and positioning our province as a key player and gateway in Canada’s supply chain.”
The completion comes as Canada’s newly-elected federal government budgets $3.6 billion for the new Trade Diversification Corridors Fund. That includes proposed projects such as the Saint John Trade Corridor, to upgrade the road, rail, and related logistics links between the port and inland markets to move more exports and imports efficiently.
The fund aims to double Canada’s exports within a decade, and develop more than $200 billion in new opportunities for business.
The modernization of the New Brunswick port adjacent to Maine covers new equipment and systems, increasing container terminal capacity from 150,000 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) to 1 million TEUs annually. The port, which processed 184,879 TEUs in 2024, also handles bulk and liquid shipments and ranks fourth among Canadian ports by volume. It’s the busiest hub in Atlantic Canada.
“Port Saint John is better positioned to serve international shippers seeking uncongested gateways with strong growth potential and intermodal connectivity, with connection to three Class I railways,” said DP World, in the release. Canadian National (NYSE: CNI), CPKC and CSX serve the gateway via short line New Brunswick Southern Railway. The NBSR connects to CPKC (NYSE: CP) and CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) in Maine via sister company Eastern Maine Railway.
Inland container flows in early 2025 from Saint John saw about a 46% increase in daily TEU volume, according to RailState.
DP World’s port spending has added four quay cranes, mobile container-handling equipment, and advanced operational systems and technology. Operational and maintenance facilities have been expanded, including upgraded workshop infrastructure and specialized equipment to support diversified cargo such as pulp handling.
“The completion of the West Side Modernization Project is a significant achievement for Port Saint John and an important milestone in our long-term partnership,” said Doug Smith, chief executive of DP World in Canada. “DP World’s investments over the past four years have been focused on modernizing terminal operations, expanding capacity, and supporting a growing workforce — all aligned with the port’s vision to build a resilient, globally competitive Atlantic gateway.”
The company locally employs more than 250 people with continued job growth expected across terminal operations and the broader supply chain as cargo volumes grow.
The port’s transformation has also helped attract more than $540 million in additional private-sector investment from CPKC, ocean shipping lines, and cold chain specialist Americold. The latter plans its first Canadian import-export hub at the port.
DP World said future investment phases are expected to further expand terminal capacity, enhance cargo diversification, and strengthen intermodal connectivity to meet long-term demand.
