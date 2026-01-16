Union Pacific CEO tells customers they will benefit from merger

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – You could say that Jim Vena’s latest salvo in the war of words over the proposed Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern merger was downright Shakespearean.

Which is to say that the Union Pacific CEO thinks the other Class I railroads doth protest too much.

“If your competitor was doing something stupid, what would you do?” Vena said during an entertaining but often digressive talk Thursday to open the second day of the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers winter meeting. “I know what I would do and hopefully you’re all the same … You would shut up and let them do it. Because at the end of the day they’re going to screw up and you’re going to have a better place in the marketplace and win more business.

“The reason the railroads are so up in arms is they have a new competitor. They have a competitor that’s going to be faster, going to be able to move products seamlessly in a better way, and that competitor is going to drive them to compete at a higher level. … So bottom line is you would only complain, and complain as hard as they are without true facts, if you thought that your competitors have something that’s going to give them an upper hand.”