Long Beach volume to double to 20M containers by 2050

On the strength of another record year for container volume, the Port of Long Beach is making wide-ranging plans to double its cargo throughput by 2050.

The hub, which along with the Port of Los Angeles comprises the busiest U.S. import gateway, handled about 9.9 million containers in 2025, Chief Executive Noel Hacegaba said at his first State of the Port address. A new forecast projects Long Beach will move 20 million containers annually by 2050.

“We have 24 years to prepare to double our container throughput and figure out how we’re going to handle all that additional cargo quickly, safely, efficiently and sustainably,” said Hacegaba, who succeeded retired CEO Mario Cordero. “We have set our sights on 2050 because thinking big and planning ahead are critical to our collective success.

“Speed to market is the key to our success and rail connectivity is the key to our future.”