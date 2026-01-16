Florida harbor pilot dies after fall from vessel

A Florida harbor pilot died Monday after he fell from the ladder of an outbound cargo vessel.

Captain Phillip Brady, 46, fell into the water while disembarking a bulk carrier near Panama City, the St. Andrew’s Bay Pilots said in a social media post.

Phillip Brady (Photo: Andrew Glassing via GoFundMe)

Pilots guide ocean-going vessels in and out of ports, frequently scrambling over open water from smaller boats to climb temporary ladders unreeled by the host ship.

Local media reported Brady, who had worked as a pilot for six years in the area, fell 15 feet into the water near St. Andrews Pass from the outbound bulk carrier Lowlands Luck. He was recovered by crew after two minutes but was unresponsive. Coast Guard transported Brady to a medical services facility where he was pronounced dead.