Newsletters Contact Us
American ShipperMaritimeNews

Florida harbor pilot dies after fall from vessel

Fatal incident occurred near Panama City

Stuart Chirls
·
(Photo: St. Andrew’s Bay Pilots)

A Florida harbor pilot died Monday after he fell from the ladder of an outbound cargo vessel.  

Captain Phillip Brady, 46, fell into the water while disembarking a bulk carrier near Panama City, the St. Andrew’s Bay Pilots said in a social media post.

Phillip Brady (Photo: Andrew Glassing via GoFundMe)

Pilots guide ocean-going vessels in and out of ports, frequently scrambling over open water from smaller boats to climb temporary ladders unreeled by the host ship. 

Local media reported Brady, who had worked as a pilot for six years in the area, fell 15 feet into the water near St. Andrews Pass from the outbound bulk carrier Lowlands Luck. He was recovered by crew after two minutes but was unresponsive. Coast Guard transported Brady to a medical services facility where he was pronounced dead.

The bulk carrier a week ago was involved in an emergency at the Port of Panama City. After unloading bagged cement at East Terminal, nine SSA Marine workers were transported to a local hospital after suffering suspected effects while using a chemical solution to clean the ship.

Brady was a Mobile, Ala. native and 2001 graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy. 

The St. Andrew’s Bay Pilots said Brady is survived by his fiancee and two young children. A GoFundMe has been started in Brady’s memory.

The incident remains under active investigation.

Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Related coverage:

Asia-US shippers could see lower rates from Red Sea return

Maersk returns to Red Sea with India-US service

Flat volumes a win for Port of Oakland in unstable year

Canada port, DP World complete $178M modernization

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.