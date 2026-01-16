Florida harbor pilot dies after fall from vessel

A Florida harbor pilot died Monday after he fell from the ladder of an outbound cargo vessel.
Captain Phillip Brady, 46, fell into the water while disembarking a bulk carrier near Panama City, the St. Andrew’s Bay Pilots said in a social media post.
Pilots guide ocean-going vessels in and out of ports, frequently scrambling over open water from smaller boats to climb temporary ladders unreeled by the host ship.
Local media reported Brady, who had worked as a pilot for six years in the area, fell 15 feet into the water near St. Andrews Pass from the outbound bulk carrier Lowlands Luck. He was recovered by crew after two minutes but was unresponsive. Coast Guard transported Brady to a medical services facility where he was pronounced dead.
The bulk carrier a week ago was involved in an emergency at the Port of Panama City. After unloading bagged cement at East Terminal, nine SSA Marine workers were transported to a local hospital after suffering suspected effects while using a chemical solution to clean the ship.
Brady was a Mobile, Ala. native and 2001 graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy.
The St. Andrew’s Bay Pilots said Brady is survived by his fiancee and two young children. A GoFundMe has been started in Brady’s memory.
The incident remains under active investigation.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
Related coverage:
Asia-US shippers could see lower rates from Red Sea return
Maersk returns to Red Sea with India-US service
Flat volumes a win for Port of Oakland in unstable year