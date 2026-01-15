Maersk returns to Red Sea with India-US service

Maersk on Thursday said it is resuming scheduled service through the Red Sea-Suez Canal route for the first time in two years.

The announcement follows what the world’s second-largest container carrier called a successful test when the U.S.-flagged Maersk Denver transited the Suez Canal route Jan. 11-12 on the westbound MECL service connecting India and the United States.

Maersk and other major global carriers diverted vessels away from the Red Sea in early 2024, when Houthi rebels in Yemen began attacking merchant shipping in support of Hamas following the outbreak of the war in Gaza.

Maersk (MAERSK-B.CO) in a customer advisory said the move is a “structural return” of the MECL service to the trans-Suez route. The company earlier characterized this as a stepwise approach to gradually re-introduce capacity at a time when carriers have been struggling with depressed rates amid uneven demand and an influx of new vessels.

