Flat volumes a win for Port of Oakland in unstable year

The Port of Oakland handled 179,580 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in December, down 1.7% year-on-year as cargo volumes stabilized in the face of uneven global trade conditions.

Loaded containers totaled 140,050 TEUs, a decline of 3% compared to December 2024. Loaded imports fell 12.8%, while loaded exports were 10.9% higher.

Oakland and other West Coast ports outside of southern California faced an array of challenges in 2025, from President Donald Trump’s chaotic tariff war on China to a shifting of trade patterns and reconfiguring of services on the part of ocean carriers. The hubs have also seen aggressive growth by the western Canadian ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, which have leveraged crossborder rail services to attract U.S.-bound intermodal shipments headed for the Midwest.

Oakland’s empty container volumes totaled 39,530 TEUs in December, an increase of 3.4% y/y, which the port ascribed to end-of-year repositioning. On a month-to-month basis, December volumes rose slightly compared to November, consistent with normal year-end shipping patterns.