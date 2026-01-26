Grain helps notch up weekly rail freight

A bumper crop of grain shipments helped lift U.S. rail freight in the latest week’s data that saw a mildly weaker decline for intermodal and most carload categories.

The Association of American Railroads said U.S. rail traffic for the week ending Jan. 17 totaled 505,385 carloads and intermodal units, up just 1.1% compared with the same week in 2025.

Total carloads increased 3.9% to 224,783 units y/y, while intermodal volume was 280,602 containers and trailers, off 1.1%.

Grain led only three commodity gainers at 24.5%, along with nonmetallic minerals, 14.7% and metallic ores and metals, 12.9%.