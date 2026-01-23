CSX sees small drop in revenue, slight gain in volume

CSX said Thursday that its fourth quarter profits were weighed down by ongoing freight doldrums that the railroad doesn’t expect to turn around anytime soon.

“Our quarterly results reflect the subdued industrial demand environment and actions taken to adjust our cost structure,” Chief Executive Steve Angel said in a statement on Thursday afternoon. “CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) has a strong operational foundation, and we are positioned to deliver improved financial performance in 2026 as we focus on driving productivity, cost control, and capital discipline while continuing to provide safe and reliable service.”

Quarterly operating income was flat at $1.11 billion, while revenue declined 1%, to $3.5 billion. Expenses declined 1%, to $2.39 billion. The operating ratio was 68.4%, a 0.3-point improvement compared to a year ago. Earnings per share grew 3%, to 39 cents.

Adjusted for $50 million in one-time items, including costs related to management cutbacks and expenses related to rationalization of technology investments, operating income declined 9% and earnings per share declined by 7%.