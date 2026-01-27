Newsletters Contact Us
NewsRailroadTop Stories

First look: Union Pacific Q4 earnings

Revenue, profit miss analysts’ expectations

Stuart Chirls
·
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Union Pacific Corp. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.85 billion on revenue of $6.09 billion, both short of Wall Street expectations.

Per-share earnings came up short for the Omaha, Neb.-based company (NYSE: UNP) at $3.11. Adjusted earnings came to $2.86 per share.

Analysts’ consensus was for earnings of $2.90 per share, on revenue of $6.14 billion.

The company, which is in the process of merging with Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) to form the first transcontinental railroad, said operating revenue of $6.1 billion fell by 1% from the year-ago quarter, on carloads that were 4% lower, partially offset by core pricing gains and fuel surcharge revenue.

The railroad’s operating ratio was 60.5%, 180 basis points worse y/y.

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.

Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Related coverage:

Grain helps notch up weekly rail freight

CSX sees small drop in revenue, slight gain in volume

Norfolk Southern orders first new locomotives since 2022

Rail networks brace for severe weather

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.