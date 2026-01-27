First look: Union Pacific Q4 earnings

Union Pacific Corp. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.85 billion on revenue of $6.09 billion, both short of Wall Street expectations.

Per-share earnings came up short for the Omaha, Neb.-based company (NYSE: UNP) at $3.11. Adjusted earnings came to $2.86 per share.

Analysts’ consensus was for earnings of $2.90 per share, on revenue of $6.14 billion.

The company, which is in the process of merging with Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) to form the first transcontinental railroad, said operating revenue of $6.1 billion fell by 1% from the year-ago quarter, on carloads that were 4% lower, partially offset by core pricing gains and fuel surcharge revenue.