First look: Union Pacific Q4 earnings

Union Pacific Corp. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.85 billion on revenue of $6.09 billion, both short of Wall Street expectations.
Per-share earnings came up short for the Omaha, Neb.-based company (NYSE: UNP) at $3.11. Adjusted earnings came to $2.86 per share.
Analysts’ consensus was for earnings of $2.90 per share, on revenue of $6.14 billion.
The company, which is in the process of merging with Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) to form the first transcontinental railroad, said operating revenue of $6.1 billion fell by 1% from the year-ago quarter, on carloads that were 4% lower, partially offset by core pricing gains and fuel surcharge revenue.
The railroad’s operating ratio was 60.5%, 180 basis points worse y/y.
