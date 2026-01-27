OmniTRAX names Dreier as chief commercial officer

Rail and supply chain infrastructure company OmniTRAX has named Ryan Dreier as its new chief commercial officer, the company said today.

Dreier joined OmniTRAX as executive vice president in 2025 from BNSF Railway. In his new role, he will oversee commercial strategy, sales operations, transload, and new business development for a company that has seen growth of more than 50% over the last five years.

“OmniTRAX’s ability to provide trusted, tailored service has fueled our record-setting growth,” OmniTRAX Chief Executive Colby Tanner said in a release. “As we continue to add new markets and new operations, Ryan’s industry relationships and national network experience will play an invaluable role in bringing new customers to rail.”

Ryan Dreier

Dreier previously served as vice president of industrial products marketing at BNSF (NYSE: BRK-B), leading marketing and sales for a diverse portfolio of carload commodities. He has an MBA from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business and a bachelor of science in business administration from the University of Kansas.