Clean sweep for weekly rail freight improvement

Minerals, grain and chemicals lead gainers

Stuart Chirls
·
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

It was a clean sweep for U.S. rail freight as all carload and intermodal shipments posted gains compared to a year ago.

For the week ending Jan. 24, total U.S. rail traffic was 481,708 carloads and intermodal units, up 6% from a year ago, according to data from the Association of American Railroads.

Commodity freight totaled 214,784 carloads, ahead by 13.7%, while intermodal volume edged up 0.5% to 266,924 containers and trailers.

(Chart: AAR)

All 10 carload commodity groups were higher y/y, led by nonmetallic minerals such as stone and sand, 34.6%; grain, 18.2%; chemicals, 17.3%, and coal, 12.7%. Commodities that don’t fit any category classed as “other” increased 15.1%.

For the first three weeks of this year, U.S. cumulative volume of 672,370 carloads was up 11.2% y/y, and 825,180 intermodal units were ahead by 1.2%. Total combined U.S. traffic was 1,497,550 carloads and intermodal units, better by 5.5% from a year ago.

North American rail volume on 9 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads reached 317,001 carloads, up 10.1% y/y, and 347,873 intermodal units finished ahead by 1.3%. Total combined traffic increased by 5.3% to 664,874 carloads and intermodal units. Volume for the first three weeks of 2026 was 2,056,530 carloads and intermodal units, a gain of 4.7% from 2025.

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.