Clean sweep for weekly rail freight improvement

It was a clean sweep for U.S. rail freight as all carload and intermodal shipments posted gains compared to a year ago.

For the week ending Jan. 24, total U.S. rail traffic was 481,708 carloads and intermodal units, up 6% from a year ago, according to data from the Association of American Railroads.

Commodity freight totaled 214,784 carloads, ahead by 13.7%, while intermodal volume edged up 0.5% to 266,924 containers and trailers.

(Chart: AAR)

All 10 carload commodity groups were higher y/y, led by nonmetallic minerals such as stone and sand, 34.6%; grain, 18.2%; chemicals, 17.3%, and coal, 12.7%. Commodities that don’t fit any category classed as “other” increased 15.1%.