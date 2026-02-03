New industrial development worth $7.7B for Norfolk Southern in 2025 

Norfolk Southern Corp. announced that its customers advanced over 60 industrial development projects in 2025, representing a significant $7.7 billion in industry investment for new or expanded rail-served facilities along the railroad and its short line partner routes.

The company (NSE: NSC) in a release characterized the industrial environment in 2025 as “two speed,” with the U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index contracting for much of the year, which reflected softer new orders and a decrease in manufacturing employment; however, factory output and industrial production demonstrated stabilization late in the year, showing “pockets of strength in durable goods” as capacity utilization improved from previous months.

The carrier in 2024 saw 149 industrial development projects representing a total investment of $4.3 billion, with 65 reaching completion for a total $1.2 billion investment that created 1,700 jobs.

Despite the mixed momentum, which saw freight volumes slip 4% in 2025, Norfolk Southern’s pipeline continues to attract long-term private investment, specifically aligned with growth corridors and port gateways throughout the southeast and midwest, and the corporation currently has over 500 U.S. manufacturing projects in the site selection phase, representing additional opportunities for rail-supported growth.