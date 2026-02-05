Alderson, CN investor relations executive, to retire

Stacy Alderson, Canadian National’s assistant vice president, investor relations, will retire in May.

Alderson will be succeeded by Jamie Lockwood, appointed as vice president, investor relations and special projects.

Chief Executive Tracy Robinson of Montreal-based CN (NYSE: CNI) made the announcement during the company’s recent earnings call.

Robinson said Alderson has “had an exceptional 30-year career here at CN, defined by leadership, integrity, and lasting impact. She’s touched many parts of our business over those years – strategic planning, acquisitions, network development, financial planning, she’s done it all.”

Lockwood will move into the new position from his current post as vice president, engineering. “He brings about 18 years of deep railroad experience,” Robinson said. “He’s spanned finance, internal audit, supply chain, and most recently, a big kind of job in engineering, where with Pat (Whitehead, chief operating officer), he’s been leading the transformation of our engineering strategy and execution.”

Alderson and Lockwood will work together over the next month or so, Robinson said, to ensure a smooth transition.

