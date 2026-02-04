Union Pacific, Wabtec sign for $1.2B in locomotive upgrades 

Union Pacific and Wabtec on Wednesday announced they have signed a landmark agreement totaling $1.2 billion to modernize the railroad’s fleet of AC4400 locomotives.

“This agreement represents the largest locomotive modernization investment in rail industry history, building on Union Pacific’s previous 2022 order which is scheduled to be completed in 2026,” Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) said in a release. “The upgraded fleet will help enhance the railroad’s operational efficiency, service reliability and network performance.”

The program covering 1,700 locomotives, or approximately 24% of UP’s total fleet, will extend each unit’s operating lifespan, improve fleet standardization and include next- generation control and diagnostics technologies. The upgraded locomotives are expected to deliver a more than 5% reduction in fuel consumption, 14% increase in tractive effort and an 80% improvement in reliability.

“We are committed to delivering the service we sold to our customers and one way we do that is having great American-made locomotives that can get the job done,” said Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) Chief Executive Jim Vena, in the release “These redesigned locomotives will be just like new, providing the improved fuel efficiency and enhanced reliability that we need to grow with our customers and to win new business.”