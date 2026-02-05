GOP members to STB: Find ‘real’ benefits or reject rail merger

Republican members of Congress today urged the Surface Transportation Board to conduct a thorough review of the proposed merger of Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern, to ensure that the historic deal creates substantial benefits for shippers.

Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota, in a letter to STB Chairman Patrick Fuchs and members Michelle Schultz and Karen Hedlund, encouraged the regulator to “conduct a rigorous and comprehensive review of the proposed merger…to ensure it enhances competition and is clearly in the public interest.”

The letter, co-signed by 46 members of Congress, states, “We also want to underscore at the outset that the responsibility to demonstrate clear, measurable, and substantial benefits for domestic manufacturers, agricultural producers, the energy sector, and the American consumer – all of whom rely on an efficient, competitive, and cost-effective freight rail system – rests squarely with the applicant railroads.

“Absent such a showing, the Board should not permit this transaction to proceed.”