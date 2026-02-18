EXCLUSIVE: Norfolk Southern, CMA CGM launch new ‘truck-like’ intermodal service

Norfolk Southern and ocean carrier CMA CGM are partnering on a new intermodal option combining rail’s network reach with the flexibility of truckload service.

The offering under NS’s Triple Crown brand is a door-to-door offering built around 40-foot high-cube containers. Sources say the service will initially be offered on lanes from the key maritime import hub of Los Angeles to Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, and Detroit. It could also provide backhaul opportunities from the midwest markets.

“This service is designed to look and feel like a truck move while delivering the efficiency, sustainability and scale advantages of intermodal,” an NS spokesperson told FreightWaves. “By using 40‑foot high‑cube containers and a door‑to‑door operating model, we’re reducing complexity for brokers and shippers and creating a more seamless way to convert long‑haul highway freight to rail.”

The new service comes amid rising truckload rates as the over-the-road sector emerges from a years-long freight recession. In that time railroads grew volumes from cost-conscious shippers. But, as FreightWaves Chief Executive Craig Fuller reported, with truckload rates firming, rail could lose that momentum by holding intermodal pricing flat. “Expect selective increases to capture better margins, especially on high-volume lanes,” Fuller wrote.