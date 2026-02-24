Cando, Savage Rail in far-reaching crossborder rail deal

Cando Rail & Terminals agreed to acquire the Savage Rail subsidiary of Savage Enterprises LLC in a deal that will create an extensive cross-border rail services network.

Privately-held Savage Rail is a leading U.S. rail provider with operations across the U.S. and a platform of assets in key markets, including along the Midwest, Gulf Coast, and southeast corridors.

Terms were not disclosed.

Cando, also privately held, in a release said that the transaction will accelerate its U.S. expansion plans while strengthening its existing network in Canada. The combined network – with no geographic overlap – will include 36 railcar storage, staging, and transload terminals; three short-line railways; and 80 first and last mile rail service operations, with direct access to all six Class I railroads.

Map showing location of Cando (red) and Savage (orange) locations.

“The industrial rail environment is fundamentally different than a decade ago – customer supply chains are increasingly continental, and they choose partners that can support their evolving needs with greater reach and efficiency. Bringing Cando and Savage Rail together will create the leading integrated rail terminal and infrastructure company in North America to meet these needs and beyond,” said Brian Cornick, president and chief executive of Winnipeg-based Cando Rail & Terminals, in the release. “By combining two highly complementary teams and capabilities with Cando’s strong financial profile, we’re creating a stronger, more resilient platform to support our customers, team members, and communities today and invest for the long term.”