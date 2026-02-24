CSX CEO: Flat industrial results holding back railroad freight growth

CSX Chief Executive Steve Angel says it should be no surprise that railroads are struggling to grow their freight volumes.

“When you look around the world, there really isn’t much growth,” Angel told an investor conference in his first detailed public remarks outside of earnings calls since becoming CEO in September.

China is no longer a growth engine, Europe has never been a source of growth, and the growing economies of places like India don’t have the scale of China, the European Union, or the U.S., Angel said.

“There’s a lot of industrial companies that are struggling with growth because industrial production has been flat pretty much around the world and in the United States for several years,” said Angel, a former chief executive of Linde (NASDAQ: LND) who came out of retirement to lead CSX (NASDAQ: CSX). “So it’s not a phenomenon that’s unique to the railroads.”