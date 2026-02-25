After 2019 flood, Arkansas port gets $8M for rebuild

An Arkansas river port will receive $8.1 million in federal funds to modernize and expand rail capacity after a destructive 2019 flood.

The funding was secured through the passage of various appropriations packages.

Five Rivers Distribution, which operates the port and neighboring Port of Van Buren, plans to build three, 30,000-square-foot warehouses to handle freight arriving by rail, according to local media.

The barge, truck and rail port bordering Oklahoma handles approximately 1,000 railcars annually, including inbound bulk feeds, poultry and cattle feed supplement, and wire coils used in manufacturing. It is served by the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, with connections to Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), BNSF (BRK-B) and CPKC (NYSE: CP)