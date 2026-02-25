Newsletters Contact Us
Intermodal rail makes weekly gain but trails 2025 traffic

Forest products slip amid weak housing sales

(Photo: FreightWaves/Jim Allen)

Freight on U.S. railroads totaled 507,712 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending Feb. 21, up 10.7% percent from the same week a year ago.

Commodities came to 227,124 carloads, up 17.6% y/y, the Association of American Railroads said, while intermodal volume was 280,588 containers and trailers, an increase of 5.8%.

Nine of the 10 carload commodity groups tracked by AAR were higher y/y, led by grain, 49.7%; nonmetallic minerals such as stone and sand, 23.5%; coal, 22.9%, and petroleum and petroleum products, 21.5%.

Forest products including lumber were down by 1.6% y/y. A cool residential real estate market continues to damp renovations and housing starts.

(Chart: AAR)

For the first seven weeks of 2026, U.S. railroads saw cumulative volume of 1,524,373 carloads, up 5.3% y/y, and 1,912,503 intermodal units, off 0.8%. Total combined traffic year-to-date was 3,436,876 carloads and intermodal units, ahead by 1.8%.

North American rail volume for the week on 9 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 330,836 carloads, better by 15.6% from a year ago, and 364,182 intermodal units, up 9.3%. Total combined traffic was 695,018 carloads and intermodal units, up 12.2%. Volume through the first seven weeks of 2026 was 4,730,362 carloads and intermodal units, a gain of 2.6%.

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.