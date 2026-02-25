Intermodal rail makes weekly gain but trails 2025 traffic

Freight on U.S. railroads totaled 507,712 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending Feb. 21, up 10.7% percent from the same week a year ago.

Commodities came to 227,124 carloads, up 17.6% y/y, the Association of American Railroads said, while intermodal volume was 280,588 containers and trailers, an increase of 5.8%.