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Latest week U.S. rail shipments flat

Minimal gains for carloads, intermodal

Stuart Chirls
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(Photo: Union Pacific)

Freight on U.S. lines saw minimal increases in the latest data reported by the Association of American Railroads.

Total U.S. traffic was 508,737 carloads and intermodal units, up 1.1% from the same week a year ago.

Carloads came to 228,299 units, up 1%, while containers and trailers totaled 280,438, up 1.1% from 2025.

Grain continued its recent rally, leading six of 10 carload commodity groups that improved week on week, up 18.4%. Petroleum and related products was the other double-digit gainer, up 11.3%.

Metallic ores and metals backslid after previous-week increases, off 8.1%, while forest products fell by 8%. 

(Chart: AAR)

Through the first 10 weeks of 2026, cumulative volume on U.S. railroads reached 2,222,692 carloads, up 5%, and 2,754,646 intermodal units, weaker by 0.5% y/y. Intermodal services provider J.B. Hunt in an earnings call said low rates have so far failed to take share from a strengthening truckload sector. Total combined U.S. traffic year-to-date was 4,977,338 carloads and intermodal units, narrowly up 1.9%.

North American rail volume for the week on 9 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 330,589 carloads, down 0.8%, and 368,448 intermodal units, ahead by 1.7% from a year ago.

Total combined traffic was 699,037 carloads and intermodal units, up 0.5%. Volume for the first 10 weeks of this year totaled 6,849,595 carloads and intermodal units, an increase of 2.4% compared with 2025.

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Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.