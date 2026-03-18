Latest week U.S. rail shipments flat

Freight on U.S. lines saw minimal increases in the latest data reported by the Association of American Railroads.

Total U.S. traffic was 508,737 carloads and intermodal units, up 1.1% from the same week a year ago.

Carloads came to 228,299 units, up 1%, while containers and trailers totaled 280,438, up 1.1% from 2025.

Grain continued its recent rally, leading six of 10 carload commodity groups that improved week on week, up 18.4%. Petroleum and related products was the other double-digit gainer, up 11.3%.