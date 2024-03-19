Trimac acquires bulk hauler Feldspar Trucking

Canadian bulk hauler Trimac announced it has acquired North Carolina-based carrier Feldspar Trucking.

Feldspar Trucking hauls bulk materials used in the production of glass and ceramics, such as sand, clay and feldspar. The 57-year-old North Carolina carrier has 60 company drivers and is listed with 61 power units by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

The company also uses third-party carriers to haul freight for customers.

“Together and with the help of Feldspar’s leaders, we’re poised to enhance our bulk transportation services even further, supporting our customers and communities with unparalleled excellence,” said Matt Faure, Trimac president and CEO.