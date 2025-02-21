Trinity Q4 results fall on lower railcar deliveries

Trinity Industries saw revenue and profit fall in the fourth quarter on fewer deliveries of new railcars and said U.S. tariffs are expected to cut industry deliveries by 20% in 2025.

For the three months ending Dec. 31, Dallas-based Trinity (NYSE: TRN) on Thursday reported revenue of $629 million, down from $798 million year over year, and operating profit of $112 million, off from $149 million.

Pretax earnings fell to $191 million from $225 million. Diluted earnings per share totaled 39 cents from 82 cents a year ago.

Trinity delivered 3,760 railcars in the quarter and recorded 1,500 new orders. Lease fleet utilization was 97% with a future lease rate differential (FLRD) of positive-24.3% at quarter’s end. The owned lease fleet was 109,635 cars, up from 109,295 y/y. Investor-owned lease cars was higher at 34,230 from 33,005.



