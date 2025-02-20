US weekly rail traffic shows slight gain over 2024

The Association of American Railroads (AAR) on Thursday reported total U.S. rail traffic for the week ending Feb. 15 of 480,740 carloads and intermodal units, up 1.5% compared with the same week in 2024.

A total 209,216 carloads was down 4.8% y/y, while intermodal volume of 271,524 containers and trailers was up 7%.

Just one of the 10 carload commodity groups, petroleum and petroleum products, posted an increase compared with the year-ago week, up 1,501 carloads, to 10,948. Commodity groups that posted decreases compared with the same week in 2024 included coal, down 4,472 carloads, to 54,447; metallic ores and metals, down 2,130 carloads, to 17,270; and chemicals, down 1,655 carloads, to 32,246.

For the first seven weeks of 2025, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volume of 1,453,273 carloads, off 0.7%, and 1,885,295 intermodal units, up 9.3% y/y. Total combined U.S. traffic for the first seven weeks of 2025 was 3,338,568 carloads and intermodal units, an increase of 4.7%.



