New Orleans Public Belt Railroad expands liquid bulk capacity

The New Orleans Public Belt Railroad and Gulf Gateway Terminal LLC have announced expanded storage capacity for liquid bulk traffic at Gulf Gateway’s facility at the Port of New Orleans.

The terminal is a liquid storage and distribution hub on 40 acres at the port with access to all six Class I railroads via the NOPB. Recent expansion with the addition of a new storage tank will double storage capacity, with more additions planned.

“GCT will now be able to store 260,000 barrels of liquid product and we plan to add an additional tank a year to our operations for the next 10 years,” Brent Robertson, GCT site manager, said in a release.

Said New Orleans Public Belt General Manager Tomeka Watson Bryant, “We value our long-standing partnership with Gulf Gateway Terminal as we have worked with them for several years to grow and increase rail volumes through the New Orleans gateway. This expansion will allow us to better serve our customers and move more freight through the U.S. and into Canada as well as Mexico.”