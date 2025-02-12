Tax credit would upgrade, expand US rail freight car fleet 

Legislation reintroduced Tuesday in the House of Representatives would establish a 10% tax credit to help upgrade and expand the U.S. freight car fleet.

The Freight Rail Assets Investment to Launch Commercial Activity Revitalization Act (Freight Railcar) Act of 2025 was reintroduced in the House by Illinois Republican Rep. Darin LaHood and Democrat Brad Schneider, with 40 original bipartisan co-sponsors.

The bill was originally introduced in 2023.

The three-year, 10% tax credit is designed to help offset the costs associated with replacing two existing railcars with a new railcar that improves fuel efficiency or capacity by at least 8%, or refurbishing or modernizing an existing railcar to improve fuel efficiency or capacity by at least 8%, or to upgrade tank cars to DOT-117 specifications.



