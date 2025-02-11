Short line eyes Cali market, buys hydrogen locomotive builder

While railroads wait for guidance on alternative fuel power, a California short line is going straight to the source.

Sierra Northern Railway has acquired the assets of locomotive builder RailPower LLC as part of its efforts to develop hydrogen and other low- or zero-emission motive power.

RailPower has produced approximately 190 locomotives, including 55 hybrid switchers and 116 generator set locomotives which use several smaller diesel engines instead of a single prime mover, while Sierra Northern is currently involved in development of at least four hydrogen-powered locomotives.

There are currently no federal standards for hydrogen-powered locomotives. The Federal Railroad Administration has offered guidance for alternative-power technology.