US rail volume still up in latest weekly statistics

U.S. rail traffic was up for the week ending Feb. 8, the fifth time in six weeks of 2025 that volume has shown a gain over 2024 levels.

According to the Association of American Railroads, traffic for the week was 502,449 carloads and intermodal units, a 3.7% increase over the same week in 2024. That figure included 218,393 carloads, down 0.7% from the same week a year ago, and 284,056 containers and trailers, a 7.4% increase.

For the year to date, carload volume is equal to 2024, while intermodal traffic is up 9.7%. The combined traffic of 2,857,828 carloads and intermodal units represents a 5.3% increase compared to the first six weeks of 2024.

North American volume, as reported by nine U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads, includes 315,173 carloads, a 4.7% drop from the same week in 2024, and 364,946 intermodal units, a 5.3% increase. The combined total of 680,119 carloads and intermodal units represents a 0.4% increase.