Truck parking isn’t enough: States want help with maintenance

WASHINGTON — State transportation departments want more than just new truck parking capacity, they want to be better equipped to maintain the facilities already built.

“Just building a truck parking facility is not enough,” wrote Garrett Eucalitto, president of the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials (AASHTO), in comments filed with the U.S. Department of Transportation this week.

“State DOTs continue to experience challenges with the operation and maintenance of these facilities as a barrier to keeping them open to support truck drivers. Federal support for such costs in addition to construction funding will be critical to maintaining public truck parking facilities to ensure a safe and resilient system.

“AASHTO believes that flexible formula funding is the best solution for addressing a national truck parking problem so that every state has the support necessary to address this challenge.”