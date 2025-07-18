DOT seeks public ideas for next major transportation bill

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is giving consumers a rare opportunity to help shape transportation policy – a role traditionally reserved for the well-connected on Capitol Hill.

In a U.S. Department of Transportation Request for Information (ROI) made public on Friday, the administration is inviting “ideas, comments and information” that it will use to help shape the development of the next multi-year surface transportation legislation. The current five-year authorization will expire on September 30, 2026.

In addition to freight and passenger carriers, shippers, manufacturers, local governments, and the lobby groups that represent them in Washington, D.C., DOT specifically names consumers as a group from which it is encouraging input “to support the development of the next surface transportation reauthorization bill to address the nation’s most essential infrastructure needs,” according to the notice.

“This RFI is intended to gather feedback, ideas, and recommendations to help inform legislative priorities and ensure future infrastructure programs focus on delivering safe and efficient surface transportation, without attaching unnecessary requirements,” the notice states.