DOT seeks public ideas for next major transportation bill

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is giving consumers a rare opportunity to help shape transportation policy – a role traditionally reserved for the well-connected on Capitol Hill.
In a U.S. Department of Transportation Request for Information (ROI) made public on Friday, the administration is inviting “ideas, comments and information” that it will use to help shape the development of the next multi-year surface transportation legislation. The current five-year authorization will expire on September 30, 2026.
In addition to freight and passenger carriers, shippers, manufacturers, local governments, and the lobby groups that represent them in Washington, D.C., DOT specifically names consumers as a group from which it is encouraging input “to support the development of the next surface transportation reauthorization bill to address the nation’s most essential infrastructure needs,” according to the notice.
“This RFI is intended to gather feedback, ideas, and recommendations to help inform legislative priorities and ensure future infrastructure programs focus on delivering safe and efficient surface transportation, without attaching unnecessary requirements,” the notice states.
“The reauthorization effort will focus on modernizing America’s infrastructure by improving safety, streamlining Federal processes, promoting economic growth, and strengthening partnerships.”
DOT highlighted several policy themes it would look for in comment submissions:
- Enhancing transportation safety: DOT mentions truck parking specifically, which has been a top priority for the trucking industry.
- Accelerating project delivery for transportation projects: Includes reforming the National Environmental Policy Act and project permitting, which can help speed infrastructure improvements for freight.
- Increasing opportunities through investment in transportation infrastructure that promotes economic growth: Includes expanding capacity to relieve congestion, critical for efficient cargo flow and the overall health of freight markets.
- Strengthening partnerships with states: To help improve transportation project outcomes and efficiencies.
Comments can be submitted here and search for docket no. DOT-OST-2025-0468, or email submissions to STR2026@dot.gov. Comments must be received by August 20.
Related articles:
- Federal support paving way for millions in truck parking expansion
- Duffy urges more American dollars invested in US infrastructure
- DOT clears billions in grant money for infrastructure projects