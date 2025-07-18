Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
InfrastructureNews

DOT seeks public ideas for next major transportation bill

Information request provides opportunity traditionally reserved for only the well-connected on Capitol Hill

John Gallagher
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The Trump administration is soliciting public input on the next multi-year surface transportation legislation, a rare opportunity for consumers to directly influence transportation policy.
  • The Department of Transportation (DOT) is seeking ideas on enhancing safety (e.g., truck parking), accelerating project delivery (e.g., NEPA reform), promoting economic growth through infrastructure investment, and strengthening state partnerships.
  • The public comment period is open until August 20th, with submissions accepted online or via email.
  • This initiative aims to modernize America's infrastructure by improving safety, streamlining federal processes, and fostering economic growth.
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is giving consumers a rare opportunity to help shape transportation policy – a role traditionally reserved for the well-connected on Capitol Hill.

In a U.S. Department of Transportation Request for Information (ROI) made public on Friday, the administration is inviting “ideas, comments and information” that it will use to help shape the development of the next multi-year surface transportation legislation. The current five-year authorization will expire on September 30, 2026.

In addition to freight and passenger carriers, shippers, manufacturers, local governments, and the lobby groups that represent them in Washington, D.C., DOT specifically names consumers as a group from which it is encouraging input “to support the development of the next surface transportation reauthorization bill to address the nation’s most essential infrastructure needs,” according to the notice.

“This RFI is intended to gather feedback, ideas, and recommendations to help inform legislative priorities and ensure future infrastructure programs focus on delivering safe and efficient surface transportation, without attaching unnecessary requirements,” the notice states.

“The reauthorization effort will focus on modernizing America’s infrastructure by improving safety, streamlining Federal processes, promoting economic growth, and strengthening partnerships.”

DOT highlighted several policy themes it would look for in comment submissions:

  • Enhancing transportation safety: DOT mentions truck parking specifically, which has been a top priority for the trucking industry.
  • Accelerating project delivery for transportation projects: Includes reforming the National Environmental Policy Act and project permitting, which can help speed infrastructure improvements for freight.
  • Increasing opportunities through investment in transportation infrastructure that promotes economic growth: Includes expanding capacity to relieve congestion, critical for efficient cargo flow and the overall health of freight markets.
  • Strengthening partnerships with states: To help improve transportation project outcomes and efficiencies.

Comments can be submitted here and search for docket no. DOT-OST-2025-0468, or email submissions to STR2026@dot.gov. Comments must be received by August 20.

John Gallagher

Based in Washington, D.C., John specializes in regulation and legislation affecting all sectors of freight transportation. He has covered rail, trucking and maritime issues since 1993 for a variety of publications based in the U.S. and the U.K. John began business reporting in 1993 at Broadcasting & Cable Magazine. He graduated from Florida State University majoring in English and business.