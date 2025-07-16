Duffy urges more American dollars invested in US infrastructure

WASHINGTON — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told a new group of advisors that he wants to rely more on American investors to maintain and expand the country’s transportation infrastructure.

“What we see in a number of our projects is an opportunity for private capital,” Duffy said during the first meeting of the DOT Advisory Board, held at the White House on Wednesday.

Duffy speaking to advisory board members at the White House on Wednesday. Credit: DOT

“But it’s frustrating because there’s a lot of foreign private capital, and it seems like pretty good returns that they’re making on American infrastructure. It would be great if we could get [more] American private capital into American infrastructure and see those returns go to American investors.”

Duffy told the 12 board members that it’s also “important for our group to think about how we can innovate, how we can spend money more effectively and more efficiently.”