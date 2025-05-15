DOT seeks panel members to advise on transportation reforms

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation is creating a 10-member advisory board to make policy and investment recommendations aimed at modernizing the country’s transportation infrastructure.

“With the American Society of Civil Engineers estimating that over $4 trillion is needed to improve U.S. infrastructure from a D rating to a B, the board’s expertise will be instrumental in shaping policies and initiatives that drive safety, efficiency, resiliency, and long-term progress,” DOT stated in a notice published on Thursday.

According to the notice, “high-level guidance” provided by USDOT Advisory Board members will be dedicated in particular to:

Developing strategic recommendations for infrastructure modernization and expansion.

Identifying key investment opportunities in transportation technology and innovation.

Providing insights into regulatory and policy improvements to enhance efficiency and reduce bureaucratic obstacles.

Advising on public-private partnerships to maximize funding and impact.

The board, which will report to the secretary of transportation, is expected to meet virtually four times a year and will be up for renewal every two years. Members will serve two-year terms but may be reappointed. The administration wants to recruit industry leaders and experts across transportation sectors, including aviation, logistics, infrastructure, construction, finance and law.