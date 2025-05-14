DOT looks to AI as it prepares to cut workforce

WASHINGTON — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy assured lawmakers that safety will not be sacrificed in the wake of a major workforce reduction plan that he is getting ready to roll out.

“We are working through some ideas right now on how we can streamline the department, and when we’ve completed those ideas we will no doubt share them with you for your consideration,” Duffy told a House Appropriations subcommittee on Wednesday.

Duffy testifying on Wednesday. Credit: House Appropriations Committee

“But we can do more with less, which means we’ll have additional money through this committee to put back into the infrastructure that so many of us want in our communities.”

Since the start of the Trump administration in January, the dismissal of probationary employees combined with two rounds of buyouts has resulted in a 12% reduction in staff at the U.S. Department of Transportation when compared with the staffing level in January 2020, according to committee Chairman Steve Womack, R-Ark.



